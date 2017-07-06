Colbert Explains How Comey’s Dinner With Trump Was Straight Out of Jurassic Park

Tonight: Stephen read through James Comey's pre-written testimony, and found some pretty weird stuff. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/XUWcabcyul — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 8, 2017

Following the release of James Comey’s written testimony about his interactions with President Trump, late-night had fun pulling out the best details from the former FBI director’s meticulous notes. While there’s no doubt that the surprise one-on-one dinner Trump had with Comey was straight out of the playbook of a creepy dude in a Lifetime original movie, Late Show host Stephen Colbert focused on what happened immediately after the Commander-in-Chief demanded Comey’s personal loyalty. Comey wrote that following the exchange, “I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in anyway during the awkward silence that followed.” Or, as Colbert describes it, “Basically Comey treated Trump like the T-Rex in Jurassic Park.” The comedian added, “It makes sense: They both have the same size hands.”