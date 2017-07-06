Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:48 p.m.

Colbert Explains How Comey’s Dinner With Trump Was Straight Out of Jurassic Park

Horrifying!

Yesterday at 11:10 p.m.

Fargo Recap: Lost Souls

No other show on television blends influences quite like Fargo.

Yesterday at 10:42 p.m.

Seth Meyers Reads Comey’s Trump Testimony and Sees a Potential Lifetime Movie

The FBI Director was suspicious of President Trump’s dinner dates and phone calls.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Where There’s a Jill, There’s a Way

Jill Zarin is back and she does not disappoint.

Yesterday at 9:09 p.m.

Mike Myers Is Unrecognizable As the Cheeky British Host in the Gong Show Trailer

Though those dance moves seem familiar.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

Jennifer Connelly To Play The Voice of The Oppressor in Snowpiercer TV Show

Her character resides in first class, but is curious about how the other half lives.

Yesterday at 6:46 p.m.

Fantasy Boyfriends Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan to Make Fourth Movie Together

Ta-Nehisi Coates will write the script for Wrong Answer.

Yesterday at 6:32 p.m.

Here’s How Bill Cosby’s Defense Is Attempting to Discredit Andrea Constand

They’re trying to paint a picture of a woman enamored by Cosby’s celebrity.

Yesterday at 6:21 p.m.

Ariana Grande Dedicates ‘One Last Time’ to ‘My 22 Angels’ As Tour Resumes

She also sang her “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” cover once again.

Yesterday at 6:07 p.m.

TLC Resurrect Themselves for Their Fittingly Vintage ‘Way Back’ Video

Whatever essence that made the group so special still lives on.

Yesterday at 5:55 p.m.

Here’s How to Livestream the James Comey Hearing

Pick a link and tune in.

Yesterday at 5:54 p.m.

12 Best New Songs of the Week: Lorde, Halsey, Arcade Fire, Foo Fighters, More

By embracing the radio pop she might’ve once avoided, Lorde made one of her best songs yet.

Yesterday at 5:44 p.m.

The ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Was Originally Supposed to Be a Cow

The story of the bovine statue that could’ve been.

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

Give Thanks: Robin Wright’s General Antiope Will Appear in Justice League

The Amazon’s greatest warrior will ride, and perhaps shoot arrows, again.

Yesterday at 5:06 p.m.

What Shows Will Netflix Cancel Next?

After the streaming service cut Sense8 and The Get Down, what’s next on the chopping block?

Yesterday at 4:55 p.m.

Amanda Peet and Alexander Skarsgard Swap Mortifying Soap-Opera Acting Stories

The stars of Big Little Lies and Brockmire get to know each other by discussing their dark TV pasts.

Yesterday at 4:36 p.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: Toyoga

“Kimmy Pulls Off a Heist!” offers biting commentary on the NFL.

Yesterday at 3:57 p.m.

Watch Aziz Ansari Tell the Story Behind Master of None’s Religion Episode

It has to do with bacon.

Yesterday at 3:14 p.m.

How the Babadook Became a Gay Icon

We’re Babashook.

Yesterday at 2:42 p.m.

Blue Is the Warmest Color’s Director Is Auctioning Off His Palme d’Or

Abdellatif Kechiche needs the money to finish his next film.