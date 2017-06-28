Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

R2-D2 Was Sold at Auction for $2.76 Million

They do know he can’t actually co-pilot an X-wing, right?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Broadchurch Season Premiere Recap: Do You Believe Me?

The first episode of Broadchurch season three is devastating.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: The Light of Day

“What Do I Care For Morning” is an incisive portrait of a family in healing.

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

Younger Season-Premiere Recap: The Unburdening

“Post Truth” puts Liz and Kelsey’s friendship in the spotlight.

Yesterday at 10:24 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Looks Into Trump’s Latest Attack Against Amazon

What is this “internet tax,” and why isn’t Amazon paying it?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Vermonsters

The Housewives just need to chill the hell out.

Yesterday at 9:20 p.m.

Sean Penn’s Much-Maligned Movie With Charlize Theron Finally Has a Trailer

If this movie has been re-edited to be less problematic, it doesn’t show in the trailer.

Yesterday at 9:10 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars’ Troian Bellisario on Her Finale Twist and Ungrateful Fans

“I’m literally trying not to go on social media because I know that people are going to be brutal.”

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

GLOW Recap: Belle of the Brawl

It’s showtime for Liberty Belle, Russian Destroya, and the ladies of GLOW.

Yesterday at 5:49 p.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Drake, Desiigner, DJ Khaled, Vince Staples, More

Drake has the soundtrack for your aspirational summer aesthetic.

Yesterday at 5:25 p.m.

All Four Hollywood Chrises Are Now Members of the Academy

Honorary Hollywood Chris Channing Tatum was also invited to become a member of the Academy.

Yesterday at 4:46 p.m.

Baby Driver Will Make You Forget That You Hate Ansel Elgort

It’s that good.

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

The Bachelorette Recap: Viking Man of the Month

Let’s start the #KennyForBachelor campaign right now.

Yesterday at 3:40 p.m.

Aubrey Plaza Obsesses Over Elizabeth Olsen in the Ingrid Goes West Trailer

The movie was a hit at Sundance.

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Creator I. Marlene King on That ‘Batsh*t Crazy’ Finale

“We really wanted to make it possible for the fans to figure it out.”

Yesterday at 1:50 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki Loses House in California Wildfire

It’s fire season in Southern California.

Yesterday at 1:46 p.m.

Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell Lip-Sync to Hamilton’s ‘Schuyler Sisters’

Nicole really embraces the hand movements.

Yesterday at 1:43 p.m.

A Nostalgia-Filled Chat About Battle of the Network Stars

The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, the loud din of sexism: Battle of the Network Stars had it all. But will the reboot work?

Yesterday at 1:25 p.m.

Younger Returns With Its Deceit Intact

TV Land’s escapist comedy finds even more juice in Liza’s big lie.

Yesterday at 1:21 p.m.

Lupita Nyong’o Goes on an Impressive Emotional Journey in Jay-Z’s New 4:44 Promo

It’s already Oscar-worthy.