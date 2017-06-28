Stephen Colbert Looks Into Trump’s Latest Attack Against Amazon

Earlier today Donald Trump accused Amazon of tax avoidance and bankrolling “fake news” (Amazon’s CEO and founder Jeff Bezos bought Washington Post a few years back), but the “internet tax” the president tweeted about has been raising eyebrows. Mainly, as Stephen Colbert points out in his monologue, because there is no such thing as an “internet tax.” What the president was probably getting at was Amazon’s history of bypassing sales taxes, which shoppers in certain states used for tax-free shopping, but that ended last April. Though that’s a pretty broad interpretation of “internet tax.” Colbert is ruling this as “fake tweet.”