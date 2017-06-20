Stephen Colbert Pitches a Sexy Sean Spicer Press Briefing Spin-Off

Tonight: Sean Spicer is on the hot seat. And the only thing hotter is Stephen's idea for the Press Secretary's spinoff show. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/aVTVdGYcaf — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 21, 2017

Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s recent retreat from on-camera press briefings has caused a stir among political junkies with many speculating either his imminent dismissal or an even less transparent White House in the future. While President Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s explanation for the cut-back is “Sean Got Fatter,” Stephen Colbert is speculating a new direction for future press conferences. If the White House should implement reported plans to use a “rotating cast of briefers”, than maybe Spicer could be reserved for the late-night news items. Spicy After Dark has a nice ring to it.