Stephen Colbert Watched Jeff Sessions’ Senate Testimony and Has a Few Highlights

If appointment television is supposedly no longer a thing in the age of streaming, it would seem all of the recent flurry of Senate Intelligence Committee meetings are certainly changing that. For instance, Colbert, like a lot of country, was paying attention during Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony on Tuesday, and the Late Show host has a few favorite moments he wants to share around the water cooler. Like, did you notice Sessions use of a “classic legal strategy” — turning around a question by saying “you tell me!” Or maybe you were too distracted wondering why the Attorney General was lingering at meetings? Regardless, the occasion gave Colbert a great excuse to try out his Sessions impression, which is basically just a slightly higher pitched Foghorn Leghorn.