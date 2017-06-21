Colton Haynes Announces American Horror Story Casting With a (Bloody) Splash

Colton Haynes is joining the cast of American Horror Story’s upcoming seventh season alongside Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Ryan Murphy announced the addition with a post on social-media of the Arrow actor with blood smeared all over his mouth. What this imagery could mean for the 2016 Election-themed season is anybody’s guess, but here’s a few off the top the head: A cannibal press secretary? A vampire campaign manager? A sexy, zombie Jared Kushner? Regardless, Murphy will likely drop a few more mysterious clues on Instagram.