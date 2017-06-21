Colton Haynes Announces American Horror Story Casting With a (Bloody) Splash

Image
Colton Haynes. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Colton Haynes is joining the cast of American Horror Story’s upcoming seventh season alongside Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Ryan Murphy announced the addition with a post on social-media of the Arrow actor with blood smeared all over his mouth. What this imagery could mean for the 2016 Election-themed season is anybody’s guess, but here’s a few off the top the head: A cannibal press secretary? A vampire campaign manager? A sexy, zombie Jared Kushner? Regardless, Murphy will likely drop a few more mysterious clues on Instagram.

