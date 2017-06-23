Congratulations to everyone with a crush on the very charming John Cho: He’s in a new movie, and it looks visually stunning. Columbus, directed by the mononymous filmmaker Kogonada, follows Jin (Cho) as he returns home to Columbus, Indiana, to see his ill father, whom he feels a lingering guilt about leaving behind. Once home, he meets Casey (Haley Lu Richardson), a young architecture enthusiast who’s hesitant to leave her hometown (and her recovering mother). Jin and Casey aren’t lovers — they each have separate love interests — just friends, working through kindred struggles. Columbus, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, opens August 4.