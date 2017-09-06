Whether you watched it in a bar this morning or streamed it on your laptop during work like the patriotic procrastinator you are, Comey’s testimony aired today and, as Late Night host Seth Meyers pointed out, there was a distinct lack of bombshells if only because we’re “already surrounded by previous bombshells.” According to Meyers, Trump is “like that druggy cousin who can no longer surprise you.”

Meyers continued to take a Closer Look at the highlights of Comey’s hearing, which included Comey saying he would’ve rather gone on a date with his wife than have that awkward one-on-one dinner with Trump (now we probably know how Melania feels 24/7), and Comey’s Jim Halpert-like impression of Jeff Sessions’ shrug. However, Meyers’ funniest observation was how much glee reporters took in repeating the word “hookers” on national television following Comey’s written statement, which claimed Trump called Comey to say he “had not been involved with hookers in Russia.” Side note: Can you even imagine an episode of West Wing containing that line of dialogue? Sigh. Sure, Comey’s testimony, both public and private, was a service for our nation, but watching Wolf Blitzer say “the hookers” is something America will never forget.