Cyndi Lauper Will Write the Music for a Broadway Adaptation of Working Girl

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Get ready to leave your kinky boots in the closet for an evening so you can put on your sensible tennis shoes. You’ll need them so you can powerwalk to a Broadway theater and watch the forthcoming stage adaptation of Working Girl, which The New York Times reports will have music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper. It’s a high time for women’s empowerment art, with Wonder Woman raking in hundreds of millions of dollars at the global box office, and Lauper — a kind of Wonder Woman in her own right — getting to work on the story of a 1980s secretary fighting to be taken seriously in a man’s world of corporate enterprise. Feminism! Romance! Taking shots at the patriarchy! Spontaneous bouts of song! Shoulder pads! Lauper said in a statement, “I love the film, and its story about a woman’s very unconventional road to success in the ’80s is something I know a lot about. Women are still fighting for fundamental rights and equal pay!” Alongside the pop icon, Kim Rosenstock (a playwright and writer for The New Girl) will write the book, and once a first draft is turned in, produces say Lauper will set to work on the score.

This will be Lauper’s third contribution to the theater, having previously worked on the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants musical, and the award winning hit Kinky Boots. A critical and financial success, Boots also made Lauper the first solo female ever to win the Tony for best score. Here’s hoping that the Working Girl musical has an actual song called “A Head for Business and a Bod for Sin,” and that it, too, can pull in more hardware for Lauper.