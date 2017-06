Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Bill Cosby Case Will Be Retried

The Montgomery County DA tweeted that there will be a new trial.

10:25 a.m.

Bill Cosby Case Ends in Mistrial

The jury announced it was hopelessly deadlocked on the felony indecent sexual assault counts.

10:02 a.m.

The Original Version of Anchorman Was a Bizarre Mountain Survival Tale

With murderous orangutans.

9:24 a.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 Trailer: Mel Gibson and John Lithgow Are Your New Daddies

Home for the holidays!

8:39 a.m.

That Time Mark Wahlberg Got Owned by His Daughter’s Boyfriend

Smooth.

1:02 a.m.

Protesters Interrupt Trump-Themed Production of Julius Caesar

“You are all Goebbels,” one protestor shouted, referencing Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s minister of propaganda.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show Season Premiere Recap: Sumptuous Drizzling

This is pretty much perfect television.

Yesterday at 10:50 p.m.

Carrie Fisher’s Death Inquiry Points to Sleep Apnea, Other Factors

The coroner’s office also indicated the actress had unspecified multiple drugs in her system.

Yesterday at 9:43 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Reunion Recap: Miss Congeniality

Valentina is the one true villain of season nine.

Yesterday at 9:34 p.m.

This Year’s Shark Week Pits Michael Phelps Against a Great White Shark

Deciding once and for all who holds dominion over the sea.

Yesterday at 9:23 p.m.

NBC Station in Connecticut Will Not Broadcast Megyn Kelly’s Alex Jones Interview

Out of respect for local families, WVIT will keep the InfoWars host off air.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

Jay Z Publishes Time Op-Ed Calling for Reform of ‘Exploitative’ Bail Industry

“If you’re unable to afford a private attorney, then you can be disappeared into our jail system simply because you can’t afford bail.”

Yesterday at 7:12 p.m.

Movie Review: Sally Hawkins Stars in the Colorful Maudie

Hawkins’s facial features are big and clear, at times suggesting the radiant plainness of Maude Lewis’s art.

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

Could The Book of Henry Really Get Colin Trevorrow Kicked Off Star Wars?

The director can relax: He’s probably safe.

Yesterday at 5:55 p.m.

Young Thug’s Beautiful Thugger Girls and 6 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Young Thug, 2 Chainz, and Big Boi release a diverse trio of new hip-hop albums.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

Bill Cosby Jury Deliberations Could Continue Through Saturday

It might appear that at least one or multiple jurors are having trouble with the legal definition of reasonable doubt.

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell Got Great Career Advice From Samuel L. Jackson

The Underground actress was 9 at the time.

Yesterday at 2:55 p.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: Horror Show

The Piscatella story line is vacuous, voyeuristic torture porn.

Yesterday at 2:52 p.m.

No Matter What Happens, the Only Move for Bachelor in Paradise Is Cancellation

The show’s core identity is summer fun, and summer fun cannot survive allegations of sexual assault.

Yesterday at 2:31 p.m.

AshLee Frazier on Her Season of Bachelor in Paradise and the Current Scandal

“Five-thousand dollars [was offered] for one contestant to give another one a rose.”