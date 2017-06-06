Latest News from Vulture

7 mins ago

Movie Review: Wonder Woman Is a Star Turn for Gal Gadot

But the rest is pretty clunky.

8 mins ago

Why Justin Bieber Owes Some of His Career Resurgence to Chris Brown’s Failings

Much of the material Bieber has released since 2014 sounds a lot like songs more suited for Chris Brown.

10:27 a.m.

The Daily Show Calls Megyn Kelly the ‘Tonya Harding of Cable News’

“Sorry, Megyn, you’re not the new Barbara Walters.”

10:12 a.m.

Sony Debunks Dan Aykroyd’s Claims About the Reboot’s Expensive Reshoots

Aykroyd recently went after director Paul Feig for spending too much money on the film.

9:45 a.m.

A Word About My Wonder Woman Review

Last Thursday, my review was received with outrage and ridicule.

9:25 a.m.

Your Guide to the Gods of American Gods

After you inevitably find yourself asking, what the hell is going on?

9:00 a.m.

The Keepers Is The Wire of True Crime

At its core, The Keepers is built on a different scale than many of the other series in its true-crime cohort.

8:00 a.m.

Review: The Best Broadway Songs of the Season

The season’s standout tunes, featuring a lying teenager, several heroic Canadians, and a lot of drunken, angsty Russians.

3:09 a.m.

The Bachelorette Recap: The Bachelorette’s Gaze

It’s time for the guys to mud-wrestle!

2:07 a.m.

The Bachelorette’s Lucas ‘Whaboom’ Yancey Says His Final Whaboom on Kimmel

[in a sad Jim Carrey voice] Alrighty then.

1:19 a.m.

Seth Meyers Gathers Evidence on How to Unite the World: Ignoring Trump Tweets

“Responding to Trump’s ill-informed tweets can be a full-time job. And I know, because it’s my full-time job.”

Yesterday at 11:33 p.m.

The SpongeBob Musical Brings Its Nautical Nonsense to Broadway in November

Absorbent and yellow with a chorus is he.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Better Call Saul Recap: Money in the Plank

The straightest line we’ve seen from Jimmy McGill Esq. to crooked Saul Goodman.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: The Shep Has Sailed

This is a sad little first birthday party in the park, isn’t it?

Yesterday at 9:56 p.m.

The Linda Tripp and Monica Lewinsky Drama Linda and Monica Heads to Amazon

Flint Wainess’s screenplay made the Black List in 2016.

Yesterday at 8:19 p.m.

Manhunt Unabomber Trailer: Paul Bettany Slips On Those Shades, Dons That Hoodie

Sam Worthington, Chris Noth and Jane Lynch are hot on his heels.

Yesterday at 6:17 p.m.

Bill Cosby Accuser ‘Kacey’ Testifies He Drugged, Sexually Assaulted Her in 1996

“I was very afraid because I had a secret about the biggest celebrity in the world at that time.”

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Is This House of Cards Character Actually Dead?

“All will be revealed in time.”

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

Jim Jefferies: What It’s Like to Take the Official Melania Trump Tour

“It’s a very mundane trip. I don’t recommend anyone going.”

Yesterday at 5:29 p.m.

Al Franken Won’t Appear on Real Time After Bill Maher’s N-Word Use

“Senator Franken believes that what Bill Maher said was inappropriate and offensive.”