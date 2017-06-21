Damon Lindelof Is Developing a Watchmen TV Series for HBO

Damon Lindelof loves an impossible challenge. After wrapping up three beguiling and occasionally maddening seasons of The Leftovers, Lindelof is working with HBO once again to develop Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins’s landmark comic series Watchmen into a TV series. The series, published from 1986 to 1987, deconstructs traditional superhero tropes and is chock-full of flashbacks, antiheroic leads, and heady philosophical ruminations. Meaning it’s really hard to adapt: Zack Snyder’s 2009 film tried and didn’t quite succeed. No pressure, Damon.