25 mins ago

Treasury Secretary Sells Stake in Production Company That Made Entourage Movie

Founded with an Australian billionaire and Brett Ratner, the company was also behind Wonder Woman and Suicide Squad.

11:22 a.m.

Ricky Gervais on Comedy, Religion, and Kathy Griffin’s Trump Scandal

“What really annoys me is that Trump has convinced his gang that the real enemy is the Hollywood liberal elite.”

11:21 a.m.

Owl City Has Quite the Explanation for That Weird ‘Fireflies’ Lyric

Bill Nye would shed a tear.

10:55 a.m.

Danielle Brooks’s Work on Orange Is the New Black Now Demands an Emmy

She extends her range from charming a room to shattering it.

10:09 a.m.

Why So Many TV Shows Are Talking About the N-Word Right Now

“A lot of us are having an opportunity, for perhaps the first time in our lives, to put in our art what we have been talking about in private.”

10:06 a.m.

Remembering Prodigy Through Mobb Deep’s Fearsome ‘Cradle to the Grave’

When Prodigy’s syllables flowed, they typically did so with a measure of unevenness, like heavy rain rumbling down a cobblestone hill.

9:55 a.m.

Simon Cowell Recruits the Who, 1D, and More for Grenfell Tower Benefit Cover

All proceeds will go to the victims of Britain’s deadliest fire in a century.

9:15 a.m.

Damon Lindelof Is Developing a Watchmen TV Series for HBO

The Zack Snyder film adaptation of the Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins comic series came out in 2009.

9:07 a.m.

Will Ferrell Says Anchorman Was Originally a Plane-Crash Survival Film

It all starts when Ron Burgundy crashes a plane in the mountains.

2:02 a.m.

Trevor Noah Has Been Stopped by Police in America ‘8 to 10 Times’ in 6 Years

Noah opened up about his experience as a black man in America.

1:10 a.m.

Colton Haynes Announces American Horror Story Casting With a (Bloody) Splash

Ryan Murphy teased Haynes’s part with an Instagram post.

12:06 a.m.

Pretty Little Liars Recap: Stop the Crazy

The Liars finally thwart one of their longtime nemeses.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Profit Recap: Bad Hair Day

Saying “SKUs” is a great way to sound like you’re good at business.

Yesterday at 10:50 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Pitches a ‘Sexy Sean Spicer Press Briefing’ Spinoff

What happens after the sun sets at the White House press office?

Yesterday at 8:11 p.m.

Star Wars Han Solo Movie Loses Its Directors With Just Weeks of Filming Left

Phil Lord and Chris Miller have been filming the spinoff since February.

Yesterday at 5:38 p.m.

Corinne Olympios’s Lawyer Will Still Investigate Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

Olympios is not content with the Warner Bros. investigation.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

Yes, Drew Barrymore Makes a Cameo in SZA’s ‘Drew Barrymore’ Music Video

SZA and Drew Barrymore are mutual fans.

Yesterday at 4:42 p.m.

Watch Andrea Martin Perform a Rap Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda

He wrote it in honor of her SCTV character Edith Prickley.

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

Daniel Day-Lewis Is Retiring From Acting

He’s won three Oscars for Best Actor.

Yesterday at 4:06 p.m.

Better Call Saul’s Gennifer Hutchison on Season Three’s Grim Finale

“It’s all Chuck McGill at the end. He’s on his own island.”