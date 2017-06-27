Photo: The Leftovers/HBO

I have but one humble request: Please, for the love of God, nominate Justin Theroux for an Emmy. On Monday night, Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof approached the internet with a true bargain: Nominate Theroux — his HBO show’s chiseled star — for an Emmy, and Lindelof will remove Theroux’s iconic gray sweatpants. For the uncultured swine among us: Theroux’s character Kevin Garvey has a very cute habit of running around town shirtless — “jogging” – in gray sweatpants. From the looks of things, he does this without wearing underwear. The gray sweats have become an infamous part of Leftovers lore, and via his Instagram, Lindelof got in on the fun. In a series of extremely wholesome memes, the showrunner politely suggested that if the Emmy voters nominate his show’s actors, Kevin Garvey will slip out of his sweats.

A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

But don’t just nominate Theroux! Cast your vote to nominate Carrie Coon, too, and the sweats will still excuse themselves from this narrative.

A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Subtle? Not really. Effective? Absolutely.

A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

I apologize for flooding y'all's feeds, but recognition needs to be given to these fantastic artists. I'm done now. #FYC2017 A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Okay... maybe I'm not TOTALLY done. A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

This was the line as originally scripted. Eccleston changed on the set because he's a genius worthy of an Emmy nod. #TrueStory #ButISitTrue #KevinBelievesIt #WhyWouldntHe A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Have you voted yet? Good. Lindelof, in the single most convincing For Your Consideration in American history, makes a fair case: We the people need this.