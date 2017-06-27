Would You Buy a Dress From Daniel Day-Lewis?

As per usual, Daniel Day-Lewis has so fully committed to his next role that he has emerged from the other side forever changed. According Page Six’s sources, the famed method actor, who recently announced that he was retiring from acting, has shown interest in taking up a new life as a haute couture dressmaker. The actor’s next, and presumably last, film, is a 1950s fashion drama from Paul Thomas-Anderson, which is how he apparently fell in love with dressmaking. Day-Lewis worked as a cobbler for several years in the 1990s, so dressmaking wouldn’t be entirely out of his wheelhouse, though one has to wonder what exactly a Daniel Day-Lewis dress would look like. Presumably that dress takes six years to finish, and by the time it’s done, has actually decided to become pants.