Dear White People Avoids Netflix’s Kill List, Gets Renewed for a Second Season

As Netflix continues to be more selective with the shows it chooses to invest in (unless, of course, fandoms protest), it appears Dear White People has been deemed worthy. After a bit of a delay, Netflix has finally renewed Justin Simien’s extension of his hit film for a second season, keeping it off the ever-growing kill list, at least for now. So as Sam White and all her peers prepare for another semester at Winchester University battling for the title of wokest, it appears the fate of Troy Fairbanks, whom we last saw being carted off by police for his part in a campus revolt, will be revealed. But the real mystery: Who the hell committed the (debatable) hate crime of dog theft? Justice for Sorbet!
