Fans of the megapopular Death Note manga — about a notebook that will kill anyone whose name is written in it — are likely to find Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation of the series bittersweet. Horror auteur Adam Wingard is heading the live-action film, but already a whitewashing controversy has brought to light the issues of adapting such material. Tearjerker veterans Nat Wolff (Paper Towns) and Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers) star as the leads Light Turner and Mia Sutton, alongside Atlanta breakout Lakeith Stanfield and Willem Dafoe, who lends his always-creepy voice to the death god carrying out the killings, Ryuk. Death Note will debut on Netflix on August 25.