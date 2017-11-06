Delta Drops Shakespeare in the Park Over Trump-Inspired Julius Caesar

Photo: Instagram: @publictheaterny

Delta has pulled its sponsorship from New York’s Shakespeare in the Park over a currently production of Julius Caesar in which the titular ruler is depicted as a blonde tyrant in modern menswear. While responding to customer complaints on Sunday, the airline tweeted, “No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values.” Delta continued, “Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste. We have notified them of our decision to end our sponsorship as the official airline of The Public Theater effective immediately.”

Earlier in the day Fox News alerted their viewership to the production with the headline, “NYC Play Appears to Depict Assassination of Trump.” While Fox declined to mention the play is, after all, Julius Caesar, the production, performed free at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, does depict a recognizably Trump-inspired leader being stabbed to death. Last month the Public Theater quoted the play while promoting their production, declaring on Instagram, “’Ye gods, it doth amaze me a man of such feeble temper should so get the start of the majestic world.’ — William Shakespeare. Julius Caesar, Act 1, Scene 2. Come see us in the park 😏”

