As part of a three-segment interview with E! News spanning two nights, now-former Bachelor in Paradise contestant DeMario Jackson discussed in detail the sexual encounter he had with fellow contestant Corinne Olympios on their first night of filming. Questions about whether or not Olympios was too intoxicated to consent, or even completely blacked out, raised alarm bells for two producers, who voiced their concerns. As a result, production on the reality show was halted earlier this month while Warner Bros. performed an investigation. In the interview, Jackson reiterated his claim that not only was the encounter consensual, but enthusiastically so. “That night was probably one of the wildest nights of my entire life. Like, we went for it,” he told E!’s Melanie Bromley, describing an evening of pool-side nudity and oral sex initiated by his costar. Denying there were any signs his cast member was too drunk to engage in sexual activity, Jackson insisted,“I don’t even know sober girls that could do what she did.”

In her own statement about the incident, Olympios described herself as having “little memory of that night,” explaining, “I am a victim.” Said Olympios, “As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.” According to Jackson’s version of events, he was informed by a producer he would need to leave the show because of what had transpired with Olympios. “He goes, ‘Here’s what I’m gonna need you to do: I’m going to need you to bow out. Tell Chris and the crew you that love them, you’re thankful. However, you — you know you’re not there for the right reasons,’” Jackson recalled. “He goes, ‘I can’t tell you what I know, but it’s going to be bad if you don’t leave tonight.’”

After concluding their investigation, Warner Bros. reportedly found no evidence to support “allegations of misconduct,” clearing Bachelor in Paradise to resume production in Mexico, albeit with a stricter drug policy. Jackson, who will not return to the show, also tearfully discussed his family’s response to the scandal and the backlash against him. E! News will air the final segment of Jackson’s interview on Tuesday night.