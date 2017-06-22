DeMario Jackson Reportedly Not Returning to Bachelor in Paradise

Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

DeMario Jackson, who was accused of engaging in a potentially nonconsensual sexual encounter with fellow contestant Corinne Olympios on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, will not return to the show, according to a report from CNN. Warner Bros. previously stopped production to investigate possible misconduct on the set after complaints from producers and crew members, found no evidence of it, and announced it would resume shooting the series. Olympios’s lawyer, however, has said he will continue his own investigation. According to CNN’s sources, Jackson thinks “it’s not a good idea” to return to the shoot the series in Mexico and is apparently “focusing on himself.”

Sources have told Deadline, meanwhile, that the series will resume shooting next week, but that the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise will likely miss its planned August 8 premiere date on ABC.