Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Bachelor in Paradise contestant DeMario Jackson is speaking up about the rumors of sexual misconduct that caused Warner Bros. to shut down filming in Sayulita, Mexico while the studio investigates. According to reports, producers allegedly filmed Jackson engaging in a non-consensual sexual encounter with another contestant, Corinne Olympios. “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” Jackson told E! News in a statement. “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

Jackson’s response came hours after Olympios released her own account of the evening. “I am victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4,” Olympios said in a statement to Vulture. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.” Read her full quote here.