DeMario Jackson Defends Corinne, Alleges Bachelor in Paradise Conspiracy

In the final part of his E! News interview, former Bachelor in Paradise contestant DeMario Jackson details the fallout from the sex scandal that derailed the show and halted production, and alleges a BIP “conspiracy.” After a sexual encounter with Corinne Olympios during filming, production was halted when producers questioned whether Olympios was too drunk to consent to the encounter. Jackson tells E! that the producer who filed the initial complaint overheard details of the event over a walkie-talkie and was not present to watch the footage. (Warner Bros. reportedly found no evidence to support the allegations of “misconduct.”)

Jackson says he “got played” by the sex scandal, but doesn’t blame his former co-contestant: “They were slut-shaming [Corinne] because of what she did last season with Nick. For me, again, back to the human race, like, we failed,” he said, noting that he still has affection for her. Jackson suggests there is a conspiracy surrounding the whole BIP incident. “It goes back to the very beginning when [Corinne] came up to me, hopped in my arms, led me to the pool. By now I’m realizing that I got played,” Jackson said. “I’m not sure by who, but I got played.”