Despite Being a Very Good Boy, Downward Dog Has Been Canceled by ABC

After uncertainty about its future at the network, ABC has sent freshman comedy Downward Dog, which stars Fargo’s Allison Tolman as the owner of a hyper-analytical pup, to a beautiful farm upstate where it can run and play with Selfie and the other sitcoms that probably would have found their audience if given a little more time. The show’s creator Samm Hodges announced the decision to fans via Twitter in a message that started accurately enough: “Well, shit.” Hodges elaborated in a statement co-signed by co-creator Michael Killen, “Got the very surprising news that ABC is not moving forward with Downward Dog. They loved it creatively and really wanted to make more, but couldn’t find a financial path to do so.” The show’s last two episodes will air this coming Tuesday and, even without a monologue, you go ahead and guess what your dog thinks about the whole thing.