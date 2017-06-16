Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

AshLee Frazier on Her Season of Bachelor in Paradise and the Current Scandal

“Five-thousand dollars [was offered] for one contestant to give another one a rose.”

2:04 p.m.

Here’s Why Lorde’s ‘Supercut’ Is Melodrama’s Best Track

In Lorde’s world, love’s end can feel as giddy as its beginning.

1:53 p.m.

Why the Queer Characters in Rough Night Feel So Refreshing

Zoë Kravitz and Ilana Glazer play exes who still share a bond.

1:49 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen Is Going to Broadway, Sadly Not As the Lead in a Musical

He’s expected to perform a version of his touring set five nights a week.

1:39 p.m.

Ask the Strategist: The Costumes From I Love Dick

What to wear if you’re a New York girl in Marfa, Texas.

1:34 p.m.

Bill Cosby’s Defense Butts Heads With Trial Judge, Asking for a Mistrial Again

At one point, the two men talked over each other.

1:30 p.m.

Jada Pinkett Smith Says All Eyez on Me Misrepresents Her Relationship With Tupac

“Forgive me … my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez on Me to stand as truth.”

1:09 p.m.

Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley Reveal the Class Clown of This Is Us

Plus: Their hopes for the show’s second season.

12:55 p.m.

Review: All Eyez on Me Feels Like the Movie Version of Tupac’s Wikipedia Page

The biopic dutifully covers the major events of the rapper’s life, but the real Tupac is missing.

12:35 p.m.

Yes, Diane Keaton Is Aware She Looks Like the Babadook

She likes the joke.

12:26 p.m.

Lorde Has Accurately Defined Her Peers As ‘Generation L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.’

She’s written another generational anthem.

12:17 p.m.

The Recent History of America Trying and Failing to Adapt British TV Comedies

From The IT Crowd and Absolutely Fabulous to Spaced and The Inbetweeners.

11:55 a.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: Manatees Versus Sharks

Why did this season wait so long to explore Daya’s story?

11:37 a.m.

Deadlocked Cosby Jury Asks About Quaaludes

The comedian has admitted to using the drug during sex with women.

10:35 a.m.

Amy Schumer Is Reportedly in Talks to Star in Steve Martin’s New Broadway Play

Laura Benanti may also co-star in the play, which is called Meteor Shower.

10:32 a.m.

James Gunn Reveals the R-Rated Scooby-Doo Movie We Didn’t Get

Scooby-Doo: The Movie was released June 8, 2002.

10:31 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Is the Best Advertisement for Canada

So you want to flee to Canada, eh?

10:19 a.m.

All of the Orphan Black Clones, Ranked

Which wig does Tatiana Maslany wear best?

10:13 a.m.

Glenn Close Will Play a Zombie in a George Saunders Amazon Comedy Pilot

She’ll come back from the dead through “sheer force of dissatisfaction.”

10:09 a.m.

The Great British Baking Show Is Back, Just When We Need It Most

Unlike a lot of reality TV, it takes place within such a supportive and mature atmosphere.