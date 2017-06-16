Yes, Diane Keaton Is Aware She Looks Like the Babadook

Good news: Diane Keaton sees all of your tweets and Instagrams comparing her style to the house-hunting monster (and gay icon) the Babadook. Better news: Yes, Diane Keaton is into them. They both have long, glamorous claws, and punctuate their their lewks with top hats. When Fresh Batch’s Michelle Collins posted a triptych of the Babadook between Glenn Close (in Albert Nobbs) and Keaton (in real life), the actress saw the photo and played along. “Dook! Dook! Dook!” she commented. (If you’re not already devoted to Diane Keaton’s excellent Instagram, you should be.) We’re appropriately babashook.