Diane Keaton Has Many Famous Admirers, But No Friends

Like a character in a Nancy Meyers movie that she herself might play, Diane Keaton has many admirers but no friends. On a visit to Jimmy Kimmel, Keaton explained that while her recent AFI Life Achievement Award celebration was well-attended by “important people” like Meryl Streep, Sarah Silverman, and Reese Witherspoon, none of them are actually her friends. Meryl doesn’t call! Reese is a great talent, but “not a friend”! “I don’t really have any friends,” Keaton explains. Maybe she can bond with Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen in her movie about reading Fifty Shades, perhaps over some Keaton-branded chilled wine.