Diplo Is So Good at DJ-ing Not Even Intestinal Distress Can Stop Him

Photo: 2017 Getty Images

We don’t know much about the world of disc jockeying, but we do know that Diplo is one of our finest disc jockeys. Want to know how we know? As the electronic superstar told GQ:

Have you had diarrhea hit you in the middle of a set before?

Of course! You have to get through it. You’re like in Vegas or something and… whatever. It’s the worst. You just have to concentrate, get it done. I’m a soldier. [laughs]

Many a lesser man has been thwarted by the inexorable movement of waste through the intestines, but not Diplo, a man so committed to his craft that he would literally release his bowels on stage if it meant delivering on that sick bass drop. Thank you, Diplo.