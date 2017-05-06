Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

Divergent Author Veronica Roth’s Next Movie Will Explore Mental Illness

Veronica Roth’s next movie will be based on her short story “Inertia.”

16 mins ago

The First 20 Minutes of Wonder Woman Are the Best Part of the Movie

Please let me live in this all-female utopia.

28 mins ago

Bob Dylan Finally Gave His Nobel Prize Lecture, and You Can Listen to It Now

Dylan talks about idolizing Buddy Holly, folk lingo, and his grammar-school reading.

12:10 p.m.

Roger Waters Says He Emailed Thom Yorke About Radiohead Playing Israel

“That is not true, Thom. I have made every effort to engage with you personally, and would still like to have the conversation.”

12:02 p.m.

Do I Know You? Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn of ‘I Love Dick’ Take Vulture’s Test

The two actors play a game and learn a lot about each other.

12:00 p.m.

How Groundhog Day’s Andy Karl Tore His ACL and Opened the Show in 72 Hours

“It was the worst day and the best day all in 15 minutes.”

11:40 a.m.

Here’s Why Mac DeMarco Headlining Radio City Music Hall Is a Big Deal

Mac DeMarco is more popular than ever, and he’s still not sure why.

11:18 a.m.

How Wonder Woman Brought Color Back to the DC Universe

It all began with … a photo of James Blunt?

10:49 a.m.

DJ Khaled and Drake Go for Anotha One on Their Latest Collab ‘To the Max’

Baby Asahd is the hardest-working baby in the world.

10:18 a.m.

Liam Gallagher Calls Out Noel for Skipping One Love Manchester: ‘You Sad F*ck’

Noel was “out of the country.”

10:02 a.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Bill Cosby’s Sexual-Assault Trial

The trial starts June 5.

10:00 a.m.

Lunch With Laurie Metcalf, Star of A Doll’s House, Part 2, at a Doll Store

The Tony favorite talks about the sequel to a classic play, following her passion, and the Roseanne revival.

10:00 a.m.

On Set and Behind-the-Scenes Photos of The Leftovers Finale

Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Mimi Leder, and the finale of The Leftovers.

9:43 a.m.

Bill Cosby Arrived to Sexual-Assault Trial With The Cosby Show’s Rudy Huxtable

Phylicia Rashad is also expected to appear at the sexual-assault trial.

9:32 a.m.

John Oliver Uses a ‘Be Our Guest’ Parody to Explain the Paris Agreement Fallout

Bonjour to Belle’s quiet village! We’re moving in.

9:26 a.m.

Tool Headlining Governor’s Ball: Not As Weird As You’d Think

It was a calculated risk, but it paid off.

9:18 a.m.

Damon Lindelof Explains The Leftovers Finale

What the showrunner learned from ending Lost, his favorite finales, and the emotional experience of The Leftovers.

8:59 a.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: Teach Me How to Dougie

Until Cooper finds himself, Twin Peaks will feel more untethered than ever.

8:54 a.m.

Norm Macdonald on Being Tired of Trump Satire and the Joke He Won’t Tell Again

And why the comedy boom is — and isn’t — a good thing.

8:00 a.m.

How The Great Comet Moved From Cabaret to Broadway

Problem No. 1: Take your musical from a cabaret into a massive theater. Problem No. 2: Make that theater feel like a cabaret.