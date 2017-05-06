DJ Khaled and Drake (But Mostly Baby Asahd) Go for Anotha One on Their Latest Collaboration ‘To the Max’

When DJ Khaled is not searching for Jay Z in his back pocket, he’s pulling Drake out of the other one. After incessant teasing of a new song — Drake has apparently long kept Khaled’s son Asahd, executive producer of his dad’s new album, waiting for “the vocals” — “To the Max” has arrived. Drake and Khaled have been longtime collaborators, with hits like “I’m on One,” No New Friends,” and last summer’s “For Free.” Their last track sampled a Too $hort classic, but this one’s more indicative of where Drake’s at stylistically now; the song reportedly samples U.K. garage producer T2, continuing Drake’s obsession with his own personal globalization. So, did baby Asahd produce anotha one? Is he also getting the doctor-recommended nap time for a baby? Does achieving one of these things not negate the other? You can also catch the hardest-working baby in the world finding a spare second of relaxation on Khaled’s album cover, but of course.

