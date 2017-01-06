Photo: NBC

Things Donald Trump likes: Twitter, getting mad at Rosie O’Donnell, well-done steaks. Things Donald Trump does not like: the idea of dressing up as a tree. In an interview with HuffPost, Saturday Night Live writers Tim Herlihy and Bryan Tucker reflected on the show’s relationship with Trump, and Tucker, who worked on the show when Trump hosted, described one sketch the president really didn’t want to do:

We did do a dress-rehearsal sketch where he was the Giving Tree, and the Giving Tree was giving fruit to a boy. And eventually the Giving Tree got completely chopped down and was a stump, and Trump was a neighboring tree saying, “You’re a sucker, you’re getting played, you should not be giving things to these people.” And Trump had to stand in a tree with his face looking out of the hole of this tree, and he did not like that. I don’t think he enjoyed looking like a tree. He was not into it and it showed, and it did not get a lot of laughs.

Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer, meanwhile, has proven to be quite comfortable with foliage.