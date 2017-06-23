Dr. Luke’s Tennessee defamation suit against Kesha’s mother, Pebe Sebert, over statements she made about his alleged rape of Kesha has been dismissed. In a statement from both Luke and Sebert, Sebert “admits she has no firsthand personal knowledge of the events occurring on the night of the alleged rape,” adding that she was in Nashville that night, while Kesha was in Los Angeles. Dr. Luke’s defamation case against Kesha over her claims he abused her will carry on in the New York courts.

Dr. Luke vigorously disputes and denies that he ever raped Kesha Sebert, and he is asserting claims of defamation in a New York court against Kesha Sebert for making statements to the contrary, which statements Dr. Luke adamantly maintains are false.





Pebe admits she has no firsthand personal knowledge of the events occurring on the night of the alleged rape. Pebe was not present that night. At that time, Pebe was in Nashville, and Kesha was in Los Angeles. The dispute between Kesha and Dr. Luke about the events of that night is the subject of the New York case, and will be decided in that case. Accordingly, all parties believe it is appropriate to dismiss this Tennessee case and focus their attention on the New York case.