Hear ‘Signs,’ Drake’s New Song for Your Moody Summer

Like clockwork, Drake has arrived to soundtrack those summer nights when there’s a cool breeze but you’re still in your feelings. He’s dropping a song called “Signs” on Thursday, and it originally premiered for Louis Vuitton’s new SS18 collection for Paris Fashion Week. The song is available for an early listen via LV’s video of their runway show. “Signs” begins around the 4:30 mark of the stream. There are no oratorical fireworks on this track, just a chill beat that encourages champagne with breakfast, drinking all day, and taking it easy, easy, easy.