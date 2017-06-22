Hear ‘Signs,’ Drake’s New Song for Your Moody Summer

Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

DeMario Jackson Reportedly Not Returning to Bachelor in Paradise

The contestant was accused of engaging in a potentially nonconsensual sexual encounter with Corinne Olympios.

14 mins ago

Inside the Hollywood LSD Therapy That Changed Cary Grant’s Life

Roberta Haynes is one of the few people still around who underwent Dr. Mortimer Hartman’s LSD therapy, which captivated Hollywood in the 1950s.

23 mins ago

Stronger Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany Star in Boston-Bombing Drama

Of course Tatiana Maslany’s Boston accent is great.

28 mins ago

Alexis Bledel Will Return to The Handmaid’s Tale as a Series Regular in Season 2

Will she be reunited with June?

12:52 p.m.

The Japanese Spider-Man Was the Craziest Superhero Show Ever

▶️ “An emissary from hell. Spider-Man!”

12:15 p.m.

Please Enjoy GIFs of Haim’s Dance Moves From Their ‘Want You Back’ Video

Your Saturday-night choreography is all set.

11:54 a.m.

What That Fargo Ending Says About the Show’s Policewomen

The ending of season three is ambiguous. But it’s pretty clear to this writer who wins in the end.

11:30 a.m.

Kumail Nanjiani on Being a Brown Romantic Hero, and Making a Funny Coma Movie

“I was not getting offered romantic leading roles. I’ve always played some version of a nerdy guy or something like that.”

11:23 a.m.

Radiohead’s OK Computer–Era Rarity ‘Man of War’ Gets a Music Video

It comes with an unsettling video about a man being followed for no apparent reason.

11:11 a.m.

Ron Howard Will Reportedly Direct the Star Wars Han Solo Spinoff

Chris Miller and Phil Lord were fired earlier this week.

11:05 a.m.

Nobody Loves Ed Sheeran More Than Great British Bake Off Contestant Val

Like baking a pastry, this story will make you feel warm and happy inside.

10:57 a.m.

Spotify Admits Calling Justin Bieber ‘Latin King’ in an Ad Was a Bad Idea

Spotify says it wanted to “celebrate ‘Despacito’ as a key cultural moment when music genres crossover.”

10:38 a.m.

Hear ‘Signs,’ Drake’s New Song for Your Moody Summer

He wants you to drink champagne with breakfast and take it easy.

10:37 a.m.

The 1990s Are Here in the Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Trailer

Coming to Netflix August 4.

10:18 a.m.

The Dash-cam Video of Philando Castile’s Murder ‘Broke’ Trevor Noah

“In America, it is officially reasonable to be afraid of a person just because they’re black.”

9:48 a.m.

Seth Meyers: Trump’s Health-Care Bill Is Worse Than The Mummy Remake

Trumpcare’s approval rating is half as high as The Mummy’s Rotten Tomatoes score.

9:09 a.m.

Samantha Bee Mourns the Death of Words, Which Were Killed by Trump

Trump had all the best words, and then he destroyed them.

1:07 a.m.

Bill Cosby Trial: Two Jurors Allegedly Prevented a Guilty Verdict

A juror from the case claims they were deadlocked ten to two in favor of a guilty verdict on two of the counts against Cosby.

Yesterday at 11:49 p.m.

Chadwick Boseman Seeks Justice in Marshall Trailer

Boseman plays a young Thurgood Marshall.

Yesterday at 11:15 p.m.

Fargo Season Finale Recap: The Great American Experiment

Gloria Burgle finally gets her showdown with V.M. Varga.