Latest News from Vulture

52 seconds ago

What Is the ‘Worst Script’ Reese Witherspoon Has Ever Read? An Investigation

For over a year now, Witherspoon has been dropping hints about the terrible script that made her decide to start a production company.

22 mins ago

Writing Black Mirror Made Rashida Jones Buy a Dumbphone

Jones and Mike Schur, who co-wrote the show’s “Nosedive” episode, discuss technology and 10-year-old Rashida’s interactive murder mystery.

1:20 p.m.

Review: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? In ‘Beatriz,’ It’s Trump

In Mike White’s new film, you can almost feel the Zeitgeist congealing.

12:54 p.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps Master of None’s ‘Door #3’

“My dad actually pitched that story about the toothbrush! He said that’s a common thing that happens.”

12:49 p.m.

Kit Harington and Ed Sheeran’s Friendship Meet-Cute Happened at a Urinal

Harington told Nicole Kidman and James Corden the nutty beginning of his friendship with Ed Sheeran.

12:31 p.m.

Ed Sheeran Demonstrated His Gross Hidden Talent on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

This is a serious choking hazard.

12:30 p.m.

Rachel Bloom Cares So Little About Award Shows She Made a Music Video About It

But she’d totally take an Emmy for not caring.

12:18 p.m.

A Conversation With Ann Dowd and Margo Martindale

TV’s biggest scene-stealers are honored to be compared to each other. Just don’t call them character actors.

10:00 a.m.

All 213 Beatles Songs, Ranked From Worst to Best

We had to count them all.

9:04 a.m.

Wonder Woman Has the Greatest Going-Out Tops Since Game of Thrones

Looks to take you from the battlefield to the club.

8:00 a.m.

Cynthia Erivo Starred in The Color Purple, and Then Her Whole Life Changed

The 30-year-old star is about to be catapulted into the next stratosphere of fame.

2:06 a.m.

Trevor Noah ‘Stops’ Trump’s Empty Promises by Signing a Worthless Document

The Daily Show looks into the president’s recent accomplishments.

1:00 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Praised Be, Bitch

June is becoming a hero, but heroism has an unfortunate cost.

12:28 a.m.

Cher Announces Musical Based on Her Life Coming to Broadway in 2018

Broadway’s got Cher, babe.

12:14 a.m.

Pretty Little Liars Recap: In Dreams Begin Responsibilities

How does anyone do anything on this show without Mona?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Profit Recap: Sink or Swim

Imagine an earnest, genuinely helpful version of Nathan for You. That’s what The Profit is like.

Yesterday at 10:53 p.m.

Ariana Grande Releases ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ to Benefit Bombing Victims

She closed her “One Love Manchester” benefit concert belting the song through tears.

Yesterday at 9:26 p.m.

James Corden Opens Show in London: ‘This Is Not a Country That Feels Afraid’

He promises “most fun-packed shows ever,” because the attackers “would hate that.”

Yesterday at 8:12 p.m.

Kevin Hart on Kathy Griffin, Bill Maher: Comics ‘Have to Use Better Judgement’

“Viral equals virus to a certain degree.”

Yesterday at 7:25 p.m.

Cyndi Lauper Will Write the Music for a Broadway Adaptation of Working Girl

“Its story about a woman’s very unconventional road to success in the ’80s is something I know a lot about.”