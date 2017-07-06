The moment all of the United Kingdom (and, somewhere, Justin Bieber) has been waiting for has arrived: Ed Sheeran’s Carpool Karaoke exists! After some reservations about appearing on the segment (“I couldn’t see what was funny about me singing my songs in a car,” Sheeran correctly thought), James Corden got Sheeran to ride shotgun with him some months ago, but held off on showing the world the results until Corden’s London shows this week. There’s thigh tickling, nipple touching, and grinding, and that’s just in the first minute. You’ll then behold the secret talent Sheeran’s been shielding our eyes from all this time: He can shove 55 Maltesers (these not-that-small balls of British chocolate) in his mouth at once, when it was previously rumored he could only fit 47. How or why Sheeran discovered he could pull off such a grotesque choking hazard, Corden doesn’t ask because even he cannot believe that just happened. (Corden also attempts the feat but quits at 26, which is still unreasonable.) Don’t get any ideas, kids.

