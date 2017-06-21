Latest News from Vulture

5 seconds ago

The Great Drake Bell-Josh Peck Feud Just Keeps Getting Pettier

Drake was not invited to Josh’s wedding, but also he never texted Josh back about his engagement.

2:27 p.m.

Movie Review: The Big Sick Is Joyful Escape From Summer Tentpoles

The best thing you can say about The Big Sick is that having Kumail Nanjiani as a romantic lead is maybe the 11th most remarkable thing about it.

2:04 p.m.

Where to Find the Sites of NYC’s Most Memorable Spider-Man Movie Scenes

We’ll tell you right now: Spider-Man’s upside-down kiss was shot on a set in Los Angeles.

1:56 p.m.

Gabourey Sidibe: ‘Don’t Congratulate Me’ for Losing Weight

“Mind your own body.”

1:30 p.m.

Electric Daisy Carnival Festival Sued Over Death of 2015 Attendee

Nicholas Tom died following an ecstasy overdose at the festival.

1:26 p.m.

The First Photos From the ACS: Versace Are Out, and Damn, Ricky Martin

The Assassination of Gianni Versace will premiere before Katrina.

1:10 p.m.

Alert the Dowager Countess: The Downton Abbey Movie Is Officially a Go

The show ended in 2015, but its film will shoot in 2018.

1:06 p.m.

Tom Cruise Apparently Had Girls Lining Up for Blow Jobs on Risky Business Set

According to his co-star Curtis Armstrong.

12:27 p.m.

New Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer: ‘Fight Every Battle, Everywhere’

Game of Thrones returns to HBO July 16.

12:00 p.m.

Treasury Secretary Sells Stake in Production Company That Made Entourage Movie

Founded with an Australian billionaire and Brett Ratner, the company was also behind Wonder Woman and Suicide Squad.

11:22 a.m.

Ricky Gervais on Comedy, Religion, and Kathy Griffin’s Trump Scandal

“What really annoys me is that Trump has convinced his gang that the real enemy is the Hollywood liberal elite.”

11:21 a.m.

Owl City Has Quite the Explanation for That Weird ‘Fireflies’ Lyric

Bill Nye would shed a tear.

10:55 a.m.

Danielle Brooks’s Work on Orange Is the New Black Now Demands an Emmy

She extends her range from charming a room to shattering it.

10:09 a.m.

Why So Many TV Shows Are Talking About the N-Word Right Now

“A lot of us are having an opportunity, for perhaps the first time in our lives, to put in our art what we have been talking about in private.”

10:06 a.m.

Remembering Prodigy Through Mobb Deep’s Fearsome ‘Cradle to the Grave’

When Prodigy’s syllables flowed, they typically did so with a measure of unevenness, like heavy rain rumbling down a cobblestone hill.

9:55 a.m.

Simon Cowell Recruits the Who, 1D, and More for Grenfell Tower Benefit Cover

All proceeds will go to the victims of Britain’s deadliest fire in a century.

9:15 a.m.

Damon Lindelof Is Developing a Watchmen TV Series for HBO

The Zack Snyder film adaptation of the Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins comic series came out in 2009.

9:07 a.m.

Will Ferrell Says Anchorman Was Originally a Plane-Crash Survival Film

It all starts when Ron Burgundy crashes a plane in the mountains.

2:02 a.m.

Trevor Noah Has Been Stopped by Police in America ‘8 to 10 Times’ in 6 Years

Noah opened up about his experience as a black man in America.

1:10 a.m.

Colton Haynes Announces American Horror Story Casting With a (Bloody) Splash

Ryan Murphy teased Haynes’s part with an Instagram post.