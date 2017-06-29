Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Jake Gyllenhaal Gives a Huge Performance in Okja. But Is It Brilliant or Awful?

As Dr. Johnny Wilcox, the actor squeals like an alcoholic teakettle.

24 mins ago

The Best Supervillains Are Relatable Ones

▶️ Three-dimensional villains with a sense of purpose are rare in superhero movies.

3:03 p.m.

Sense8 Will Return From the Dead With a Two-Hour Special on Netflix Next Year

Netflix canceled the Wachowskis’ series on June 1.

2:25 p.m.

Issa’s Trying to Date Again in the Insecure Season 2 Trailer

Returning to HBO July 23.

2:23 p.m.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Don’t Talk About Seth and Blair

Leighton’s explanation is peak Blair Waldorf.

2:17 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s Original Title for DAMN. Was a Real Mouthful

He’s also ranked his albums and named his worst song.

2:08 p.m.

U2’s Two-Hour Pep Talk Is Exactly What We Need Right Now

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of U2’s seminal The Joshua Tree, the band is playing what basically amounts to a very expensive two-hour pep talk.

1:51 p.m.

The Best Songs of 2017 (So Far)

Lorde, the War on Drugs, Lil Uzi Vert, Khalid, and more.

1:00 p.m.

Andrea Savage Proves Moms Can Be Immature Too in the I’m Sorry Trailer

Featuring a supremely juvenile butthole joke.

12:20 p.m.

Younger Stars on Lying About Their Ages to Get Acting Jobs in Hollywood

Sutton Foster: “I have never felt the need to lie about it. I feel proud to be 42.”

12:17 p.m.

Death Note Trailer: Willem Dafoe Carries Out Teens’ Murderous Wishes

Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualley, and Lakeith Stanfield also star in the adaptation of the manga series.

11:42 a.m.

All the Clues You Missed Before Pretty Little Liars’ Big Finale Twist

That airport scene was a major turning point.

11:24 a.m.

Why Pretty Little Liars Was Such a Crucial Hit for Freeform

The teen drama helped to transform a network once known best for its Gilmore Girls reruns.

11:05 a.m.

Did You Catch the Translation Joke in Okja?

ㅋㅋㅋ

10:50 a.m.

Millie Bobbie Brown, Ashton Sanders, and Paris Jackson Star in New the xx Video

Paris Jackson and Ashton Sanders re-create their Met Gala night under the California sunset.

10:37 a.m.

How Much Could the Best Villain Lairs Fetch on the Market Today?

Million Dollar Listing’s Ryan Serhant gives us his expert opinion on Jabba’s Palace, Harry Osborn’s penthouse, and more.

10:35 a.m.

The Best Podcasts of 2017 (So Far)

S-Town, Missing Richard Simmons, The Heart, and more.

10:26 a.m.

Breathe Trailer: Try Not to Weep As Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy Fall in Love

Directed by Andy Serkis.

10:09 a.m.

Elizabeth Warren Persistently Gives Samantha Bee (and the Country) a Pep Talk

America’s cheerleader is here to lead us to a personal victory.

10:00 a.m.

The Best Horror Films of 2017 (So Far)

Get Out has captured all the buzz, but a lot of other great horror movies have hit theaters this year.