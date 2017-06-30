Eric Benét Wasted No Time Responding to His Name-Drop on Jay-Z’s 4:44

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you’re going to get lyrically called out by one of the greatest rappers of all time as the shining example of what not to do when you’re married to a queen, perhaps it’s best to hang your head and fade into distant memory. This guy Eric Benét, however, still hasn’t learned his lesson. After Jay-Z name-dropped Benét on his new song “Kill Jay-Z” in his confession that he was indeed unfaithful to Beyoncé — “You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don’t even know what else to say / Nigga, never go Eric Benét” — Benét immediately defended himself where no one else would. (Benét infamously cheated on then-wife Halle Berry in the early 2000s and lost her for good.) Not long after the album’s release, Benét, no doubt flattered to have been brought back to relevance, issued a #wellactually to Jay-Z, saying that he has since remarried and has “got the baddest girl in the world as my wife … like right now!” So ha! Vindication! In the immortal words of the universally agreed-upon baddest: “boy, bye.”