Eric Benét Wasted No Time Responding to His Name-Drop on Jay-Z’s 4:44

If you’re going to get lyrically called out by one of the greatest rappers of all time as the shining example of what not to do when you’re married to a queen, perhaps it’s best to hang your head and fade into distant memory. This guy Eric Benét, however, still hasn’t learned his lesson. After Jay-Z name-dropped Benét on his new song “Kill Jay-Z” in his confession that he was indeed unfaithful to Beyoncé — “You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don’t even know what else to say / Nigga, never go Eric Benét” — Benét immediately defended himself where no one else would. (Benét infamously cheated on then-wife Halle Berry in the early 2000s and lost her for good.) Not long after the album’s release, Benét, no doubt flattered to have been brought back to relevance, issued a #wellactually to Jay-Z, saying that he has since remarried and has “got the baddest girl in the world as my wife … like right now!” So ha! Vindication! In the immortal words of the universally agreed-upon baddest: “boy, bye.”