Everyone Went Wild for the Babadook at This Weekend’s Pride Festivities

Earlier this year, something truly wonderful was birthed from the endless void of the internet — the Babadook, the title character from Jennifer Kent’s disturbing 2014 film, became a gay icon. How? You can thank the geniuses over at Tumblr and Twitter for that. But with great power comes great responsibility, and as evidenced by the Babadook’s overwhelming presence at LGTBQ Pride events across the country this week, everyone is loving and embracing that titular monster as one of their own. Keep reading to see some of the best Babalewks and Babaposters below.
While most of the action was in Los Angeles, the Babadook enthusiasts made their presence known in Pittsburgh, too.
We’re still Babashook.