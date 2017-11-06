Everyone Went Wild for the Babadook at This Weekend’s Pride Festivities

Earlier this year, something truly wonderful was birthed from the endless void of the internet — the Babadook, the title character from Jennifer Kent’s disturbing 2014 film, became a gay icon. How? You can thank the geniuses over at Tumblr and Twitter for that. But with great power comes great responsibility, and as evidenced by the Babadook’s overwhelming presence at LGTBQ Pride events across the country this week, everyone is loving and embracing that titular monster as one of their own. Keep reading to see some of the best Babalewks and Babaposters below.



Overheard via megaphone at LA gay pride:

WOMAN: "Babadook, do you support the ACLU?!"

BABADOOK: "Yes" — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) June 11, 2017

WHO TF DRESSED UP AS THE BABADOPL TO THE S9 FINALE OF RUPAULS DRAG RACE BC IM ABOUT TO STAN pic.twitter.com/X49yMMT3pA — Sarah Green (@notsarahgreen) June 10, 2017

This Babalewk transitions from day to night fairly well IMHO pic.twitter.com/7D9my72lOt — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) June 11, 2017

We met one of this year's queer icons at the #ResistMarch 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/SIyNyFlivs — GLAAD (@glaad) June 11, 2017

Babadooks #5 and #6 present a double terrifying journey at LA gay pride pic.twitter.com/6TtrxIj4pY — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) June 11, 2017

While most of the action was in Los Angeles, the Babadook enthusiasts made their presence known in Pittsburgh, too.



It's real #pittsburgh #pride #babadook A post shared by Al Hoff (@alhoff2000) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

We’re still Babashook.

