1 min ago

Southern Charm Recap: Take Back the Night

If you want to understand rape culture, watch this episode.

9:49 p.m.

Public Theater Artistic Director Addresses Trump Julius Caesar on Opening Night

“Like drama, democracy depends on the conflict of different points of view. Nobody owns the truth.”

8:46 p.m.

Facebook Reportedly Picks Up Cancelled MTV Show Loosely Exactly Nicole

Is it possible for you to spend more time on Facebook? Looks like you’re about to find out.

7:00 p.m.

It’s Now Up to The Jury to Decide Bill Cosby’s Fate

He could face up 10 years in prison if convicted.

6:39 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Contestant on The Season’s Future: It’s Probably Over

Things aren’t looking good for the show.

6:00 p.m.

Watch Lena Waithe Geek Out About Big Little Lies With Adam Scott

She also offers to play a key lesbian role if there is a season two.

5:35 p.m.

Public Theater Issues Statement Amid Controversy Over Trump-Like Julius Caesar

“Our production of Julius Caesar in no way advocates violence towards anyone.”

5:11 p.m.

The Mummy Has the Year’s Most Hilariously Bad Movie Line

It’s so silly that it’s bound to be the only thing I ever remember from this whole misbegotten mishegoss.

5:07 p.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: When Taystee Met Poussey

Taystee is the beating heart of this ambitious but messy season.

4:57 p.m.

Report: Bachelor in Paradise Star Says She Did Not Consent to Sexual Encounter

Reports of “misconduct” on the Bachelor in Paradise set are getting more disturbing.

4:43 p.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: Tell Me When This Is Over

Something is very, very wrong here.

4:31 p.m.

Sam Taylor-Johnson Really Hated Working on Fifty Shades of Grey

Sounds like that E.L. James is a real pill.

4:08 p.m.

Do Sponsors Like Delta Have the Right to Demand Squeaky-clean Art?

The controversy surrounding the Public Theater’s production of Julius Caesar shows that expecting funding without constraints is naïve.

2:53 p.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: Dessert Spaghetti

“Kimmy and the Trolley Problem!” is surprisingly wise about heartbreak.

2:51 p.m.

Oliver Stone Wants to Change the Way You Think About Putin

“If he is so dangerous, as they say, let’s listen to the man and see if you understand what he wants.”

2:03 p.m.

What It’s Like When Tom Cruise Is Your Workout Buddy, According to Jake Johnson

“Tom said, ‘I really want you fit for this movie.’”

1:45 p.m.

Tig Notaro Can’t Tell the Difference Between TV Tig and Real-Life Tig

Her One Mississippi co-star John Rothman also reveals which of his Ghostbusters co-stars is Notaro’s comedy twin.

1:37 p.m.

Bill Cosby’s Defense Shocks the Court by Resting Case in Less Than Five Minutes

The jury could begin deliberating as early as this afternoon.

1:14 p.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: Google It

This show has a weird relationship with modern technology.

1:07 p.m.

Backstage Portraits From the 2017 Tony Awards

Ben Platt, John Legend, and more.