Facebook Reportedly Picks Up Cancelled MTV Show Loosely Exactly Nicole

In addition to actively suppressing your urge to battle your cousin’s girlfriend’s coworker in the comments and celebrating every single friendship you’ve ever had with a weirdly pieced together video, you might soon be able to spend your Facebook hours watching quality original content. According to Deadline, Facebook is reportedly following in the footsteps of streaming services like Hulu and Netflix by resurrecting a series axed by another network, specifically MTV’s Loosely Exactly Nicole, for a second season. The sitcom from Nicole Byer — a UCB alum, stand-up comic, Girl Code star, and performer on Fox’s ill-fated sketch show Party Over Here — ran for one season before its cancellation. Watching TV on Facebook on top of all its other social media functions might seem like an overwhelming prospect, but just think of all the free time you’ll have after you get fired for watching TV on Facebook all day.