Falsettos Is Marching to Movie Theaters This Summer

Homosexuals, women with children, short insomniacs — welcome Falsettos to a movie theater near you. During the Tony Awards Sunday night, Live From Lincoln Center, Screenvision Media, and KAOS Connect announced plans to bring a taped version of the Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Falsettos with Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells to movie theaters across the country this July. The revival of the William Finn-James Lapine musical, which follows a group of New Yorkers from the late 1970s to beginnings of the AIDS crisis, was nominated for five Tonys, including Best Revival of a Musical. You can find ticket information on screenings here. The taped production of Falsettos will also air on PBS this fall.