Fargo Might Be Ending After This Season

Photo: Chris Large/FX

Start savoring Ewan McGregor and his

doppelgänger as much as you can — and Carrie Coon, especially Carrie Coon — because if Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley has given any indication, there might be no more Coen Brothers anthology goodness in our future. That is, if you believe what he recently told Entertainment Weekly about the future of the series at Austin’s ATX Television Festival. “I wasn’t sure if there would be a second season,” he explained. “I wasn’t sure if there would be a third season … there’s only a certain amount of storytelling you can tell in that vein. And I love telling stories in this vein, but I don’t have another one yet. So watch the 10th hour [of season 3], because it might be the last.” If the end indeed occurs, at least FX can help us fill the Hawley void with his other dark series, Legion, or the anthology void with the approximately 1,000 projects Ryan Murphy is currently working on.

