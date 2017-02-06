Not to be upstaged by their former bandmate gone solo harmonizer Camila Cabello’s debut single, Fifth Harmony have released their first single as a four piece. “Down” leads with Lauren Jauregui, features Gucci Mane (the new Cabello?), and sounds like being down their star member hasn’t tripped up the group one bit. The Spice Girls taught them well.
Fifth Harmony Trade in Camila Cabello for Gucci Mane on First Song As a Four Piece
