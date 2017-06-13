5 Modern Shakespeares Whose Legacies Will Live On The (enduring) hype is real.



TNT’s new series, Will, shares the untold story of young William Shakespeare with a modern, fictional twist. The show transposes the literary titan onto a backdrop of contemporary music, gripping plot twists, and intriguing character dynamics. With the Bard’s influence as relevant as ever, we considered which of today’s most prominent storytellers are on track to leave their own lasting legacy. Below, we predict a few influential voices who, beyond having risen to feverish popularity in the present, will be remembered as culture-defining figures. While there might only be one Shakespeare, the parallels between his oeuvre and the work of these game-changing creators – including the controversy, fervor, and adulation surrounding them – indicate their unprecedented impact.

Shakespeare had a signature way of evoking emotion, a fresh approach to tackling cultural controversies, and a fondness for double entendre. Lamar displays the same proclivities: His music is intense; his lyrics are as clever as they are mesmerizing. The subject matters prevalent in his work range from self-appraising retrospection about fame to commentary on racial relations within the U.S. And, drawing on his humble beginnings as a youth in Compton, Lamar’s music-backed stories resonate deeply with his fans. More, he’s been called “hip-hop’s most exciting rapper,” and at 29 years old, he’s a seven-time Grammy winner with a whopping 22 nominations.

Toronto-based Kaur pairs her poetry with powerful illustrations. In her exploration of femininity, violence, abuse, love, grief, trauma, and what it’s like being a woman of color today, Kaur has helped surface these topics in a democratically consumed way. Her poignant, carefully constructed verse – which tackles complex elements of human experience with equal parts edge and wit – has gained a vast, global audience primarily via Instagram. Now, she books international spoken-word performances, and her debut collection of prose and poetry, milk and honey, is a New York Times’ bestseller (a rarity for a book of poetry). A second lands this fall.

With 11 Tony Award wins, endless headlines, and a Pulitzer Prize for drama, Miranda’s Hamilton has ignited important cultural conversations amidst a heightened real-life political climate. There are clear parallels between the historical and political storylines of some of Shakespeare’s most celebrated works and the play; but as the American Shakespeare Center blog points out, other intriguing resemblances between the two playwrights’ works include their approach to character development and rhetoric. Both, for one, showcase an ability to take dry subject matter and present it in elevated — yet surprisingly relatable — language.

The director behind Amazon series Transparent and I Love Dick is all about breaking boundaries. Their work has been called “sexually frank,” “post-patriarchal,” and “a radical exploration of gender and sexuality.” Soloway has talked about directing “from the gut” and of overturning traditional television portrayals of women. Their often comedic handling of themes including feminism, gender identity, marriage, aging, and nontraditional lifestyles has received strong, mixed audience reactions. But their filmmaking isn’t only revolutionary contextually; distribution-wise, their shows often seem like five-hour movies split into episodes.

Nigerian writer Adichie is known for her short stories, essays, plays, poems, and novels, which have been translated into 30 languages. Her feminist writings give voice to the movement in its modern form, while posing difficult questions about the factions within it. Interestingly, she writes about the topic from an American perspective as well through the lens of her native homeland. And she, too, isn’t afraid to tackle controversial topics – race, misogyny, politics, gender, familial relationships – head-on. She’s received a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, and her work has received numerous awards and nods for its ingenuity and profundity.

Tune into the premiere of TNT’s new series Will on Monday, July 10 at 9 p.m.



Illustrations by Leigh Cox.