There’s a new group of 20-something wannabe doctors pulling some funny business with their time of death. Five medical students — Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna, James Norton, and Kiersey Clemons — play around with near-death experiences when they stop one another’s hearts in their off time. Stunningly, stopping your own heart for the high (especially without The OA) is not healthy. Playing coy with the afterlife comes with a paranormal reckoning. OG Flatliners star Kiefer Sutherland doesn’t make an appearance in this trailer, but the word is that he stops by for some finger-wagging. Flatliners will be released September 29.