Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

The Americans’ Penultimate Season Was Its Messiest, Most Depressing One Yet

My current ranking from greatest to least is 4, 3, 2, 1, and then 5.

5 mins ago

Foo Fighters’ New Video Presents the Lie That They’re Ever Going to Age

Should the band ever meet their twilight years, they would almost certainly tear the roof off of a retirement home.

9 mins ago

Fargo Recap: Laughing in the Dark

“The world is wrong. It looks like my world, but everything’s different.”

9:00 a.m.

Dan Auerbach on the Art of Production, His New Solo LP, and the Black Keys

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach talks about his solo album, the art of production, and his band’s future.

9:00 a.m.

Samantha Bee on ‘Covfefe’: Trump ‘Really Does Have the Best Words’

“Last night for five blessed hours, Donald J. Trump made America truly great.”

8:00 a.m.

Jerry Saltz: The Drawing I Can’t Stop Thinking About From Frieze New York

A great work of art from 1875 that’s never been seen in any museum.

2:00 a.m.

House of Cards Season Finale Recap: My Turn

What did Frank know and when did he know it?

1:00 a.m.

House of Cards Recap: Watch Your Step

I eagerly await the day Claire punches Frank in the face.

12:25 a.m.

Bloodline Series Finale Recap: There’s Nothing Left Here

Farewell, Bloodline.

12:12 a.m.

Chloë Grace Moretz ‘Appalled and Angry’ Over Her Movie’s Body-Shaming Marketing

The controversial ad for Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs was quickly pulled.

12:00 a.m.

House of Cards Recap: Under His Eye

“Chapter 63” gives us everything House of Cards does best.

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Eagles of Death Metal Recorded Two Songs With Longtime Fan Kesha

Kesha’s been an EoDM fan since she was teenager.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Bloodline Recap: The Secret of Life

“Part 32” is the best episode of Bloodline’s final season.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Pre-Wedding Critters

This episode finally shows us the Bethenny Frankel of old.

Yesterday at 9:48 p.m.

Amy Schumer Will Try to Win Michelle Williams’s Respect in I Feel Pretty

Their characters work in a cosmetics company.

Yesterday at 6:10 p.m.

Netflix CEO Thinks They Should Be Canceling More TV Shows

“We have to try more crazy things. Because we should have a higher cancel rate overall.”

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

House of Cards Recap: Where the Bodies Aren’t Buried

I’m worried about Doug Stamper.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: Hammer Beats Worms

“Wow, women really can be anything … except president or late-night hosts.”

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

Berlin Syndrome Is the Summer’s First Big Horror Film. How Scary Is It?

Teresa Palmer stars as a woman trapped after a one-night stand goes wrong.

Yesterday at 5:01 p.m.

Don’t Blame Critics When Your Blockbusters Are Bad

Both Pirates and Baywatch had bigger problems than their Rotten Tomatoes scores.