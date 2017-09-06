Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

Frank Ocean Plays His First Show Since 2014 at Denmark’s NorthSide Festival

Ocean sang songs including “Solo,” “Nights,” and “Self Control” live in concert for the first time.

7:38 p.m.

The Goat Who Played Black Phillip in The Witch Also Appears In It Comes At Night

Ya boy continues to live deliciously.

5:48 p.m.

Review: It Comes at Night Is a Slow-burning, Nerve-racking Horror Film

The atmosphere is so thick with dread that nothing much needs to happen to make you sweat.

4:31 p.m.

Casual Stars Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey Write Letters to Their Younger Selves

And there are a lot of PS’s.

4:11 p.m.

SZA’s Ctrl and 4 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Glen Campbell and Chuck Berry offer up sublime final albums.

3:45 p.m.

Bill Cosby Feared Being Called a ‘Dirty Old Man’ for Involvement with Constand

Bill Cosby and Andrea Constand’s professional relationship came under closer scrutiny in day five of the trial.

3:17 p.m.

What Is Going on With Katy Perry’s Livestream?

Transcendental meditation, mostly.

3:17 p.m.

Hollywood, Give Robin Wright More Badass Roles

When did you realize that you needed to see Robin Wright barrel down a mystical beach, racing into a battle against a bunch of Germans?

3:10 p.m.

Amanda Bynes on Asking Drake to ‘Murder’ Her Vagina: I Was Serious, But on Drugs

The former child star says she’d like to return to TV.

2:58 p.m.

Longtime Cosby Accuser Victoria Valentino: Bill Cosby Is a ‘Predator’

“I hope he suffers the consequences of his actions, because we certainly have.”

2:51 p.m.

Tony Awards Predictions 2017: Who’s Most Likely to Win?

This year, there’s only one sure Bette.

2:47 p.m.

Orange Is the New Black’s Fifth Season Feels Like a 13-Hour-long Bottle Episode

It suffers from Netflix bloat.

2:41 p.m.

How Sofia Boutella Became the Mummy, in 4 Not-So-Easy Steps

“I remember there was one look where my tongue was the only thing on my body that was not touched up.”

2:37 p.m.

Queen Sugar Producer: Oprah Thought About Running for President

“One of my EPs on Queen Sugar thought maybe she’d run for president and she’s Oprah.”

2:14 p.m.

The Keepers Director Ryan White Got the Idea for His Netflix Series From His Mom

He says it’s “completely possible” that his show could lead to answers in Sister Cathy’s unsolved murder case.

2:01 p.m.

Abigail Spencer Recalls an Awkward Moment in Bed With Jon Hamm on Mad Men

Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner had a very specific note for the Rectify actress about her makeup.

1:30 p.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: Power Erupts

It’s hard to tell a story about chaos without coming off as chaotic.

1:24 p.m.

Dick Tracy and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Actress Glenne Headly Dead at 63

She had been working on the Hulu show Future Man.

12:58 p.m.

5 Weird Tony Award Voting Rules That Affected This Year’s Nominations

Why Jake and Glenn are out.

12:56 p.m.

Emily Blunt and James Corden Staged a Lovely Modern-day Romeo and Juliet

The U.K. experienced another seismic political shake-up on Thursday, but you might not have known it if you spent your evening with James Corden.