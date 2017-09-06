After canceling his scheduled festival appearances at Primavera Sound, Sasquatch! and Hangout in May, Frank Ocean finally took the stage for his first concert appearance in three years at Denmark’s NorthSide Festival on Friday. During his headlining set, the “White Ferrari” singer drew from material across his albums Channel Orange, Endless and Blonde. Ocean sang twenty songs including “Solo,” “Night,” and “Thinking Bout You,” freestyled before his rendition of “Self Control” and concluded his set with (what else?) “Nikes.” As if you weren’t excited before that he’s headlining the first day of New York City’s Panorama Festival in July .
Frank Ocean Plays His First Show Since 2014 at Denmark’s NorthSide Festival
