Netflix Continues Its Cancelling Spree by Firing Girlboss

The boss has gotten the pink slip. Netflix sneakily confirmed while we were all in bed last night that its comedy series, Girlboss, has been cancelled after one season. The news comes weeks after the streaming giant unveiled plans to be a bit more ruthless with cancelling its various series, which was evidenced by the swift axing of Baz Luhrman’s The Get Down and the Wachowski’s Sens8. But while those two shows likely suffered from its high production costs, Girlboss was, um, simply a pretty bad show, which we declared here at Vulture as a letdown.

Sophie Amoruso, who’s early life in San Fransisco served as the inspiration behind the fashion series, also shared the news on Instagram. “So that Netflix series about my life got canceled,” she wrote. “While I’m proud of the work we did, I’m looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out. It was a good show, and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months. Yes, I can be difficult. No, I’m not a dick. No, someone named Shane never cheated on me. It will be nice to someday tell the story of what’s happened in the last few years. People read the headline, not the correction, I’ve learned.” Viva la Nasty Gal.