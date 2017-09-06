Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Dick Tracy and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Actress Glenne Headly Dead at 63

She had been working on the Hulu show Future Man.

29 mins ago

5 Weird Tony Award Voting Rules That Affected This Year’s Nominations

Why Jake and Glenn are out.

12:56 p.m.

Emily Blunt and James Corden Staged a Lovely Modern-day Romeo and Juliet

The U.K. experienced another seismic political shake-up on Thursday, but you might not have known it if you spent your evening with James Corden.

12:44 p.m.

What Would a Truly Feminist Blockbuster Cinema Look Like?

Whatever it is, I look forward to seeing someone like Patty Jenkins figure it out.

12:30 p.m.

Katy Perry’s Witness: Not a Total Disaster

But it’s not the major statement she promised us, either.

12:07 p.m.

The Micro-budget Indie That Influenced the Next Five Years of Film

The 2012 movie stands at the intersection of three modern Hollywood trends.

11:50 a.m.

Tonight’s Episode of Real Time Will Be a Major Test for Bill Maher

It could be crucial to determining his longer-term fate at the network.

11:34 a.m.

Tom Hardy Wrote a Long Tribute to His Dead Dog Woody

There’s also a YouTube video.

10:53 a.m.

Review: Rachel Weisz Keeps You Guessing in My Cousin Rachel

Because Weisz is one of the least artificial actresses alive, you find yourself asking: She can’t be as evil as the movie is suggesting, can she?

10:48 a.m.

The First Thing to Do When Writing a Groundhog Day Musical? Cut ‘I Got You Babe’

Composer Tim Minchin joins Vulture’s Good One podcast to discuss the show’s musical-comedic philosophy, and his approach to writing the song “Stuck.”

10:33 a.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: Ready for Any and All Things

The riot has everyone in Litchfield grasping for power.

10:13 a.m.

Review: The Mummy Resurrects a Franchise That Should Have Stayed Dead

You can practically hear the executive pounding the table and yelling, “Make this my next tent pole!”

10:01 a.m.

Play the Twin Peaks Drinking Game

For best results, consume mass quantities of cherry pie beforehand.

9:51 a.m.

It’s About Time Justin Bieber Worked With David Guetta

What happens when you pair two of the most prolific hit-makers of the last ten years?

9:47 a.m.

Woody Allen Makes Rare L.A. Appearance to Honor, Roast Diane Keaton

At an AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony honoring the actress.

9:25 a.m.

Lynn Nottage on Broadway Diversity and Why She Writes About Working People

“I want to reclaim my own history as part of American history and assert my presence.”

9:16 a.m.

Sofia Coppola Calls Daddy’s Home One of Her Favorite Movies

“I love Will Ferrell, and this movie is sweet and fun to watch with cracking-up kids.”

3:00 a.m.

Orange Is the New Black Season-Premiere Recap: The Riot Begins

Litchfield plunges into a different state of chaos.

1:52 a.m.

Seth Meyers Proves That Reporters Saying ‘Hookers’ Was a Comey-Hearing Highlight

It looks like Wolf Blitzer had a lot of fun saying “hookers.”

Yesterday at 11:59 p.m.

Is Half-Blood Prince Harry Really the Sassiest Harry Potter?

One Redditor ranked all the Harry Potter novels based on how sassy Harry gets. However, is Half-Blood Prince Harry the sassiest of them all?