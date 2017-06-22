Photo: BBC ONE/Getty Images

If there’s anything more sweet and pure than what transpires during the filming of The Great British Bake Off (or Great British Baking Show, as it’s called in the U.S.), it’s what the contestants get up to off camera. For instance, Somerset pensioner Val Stones, who appeared on the latest season of GBBO — which is now airing on PBS so we won’t spoil anything — likes to tweet at Ed Sheeran.

Here, for instance, is Val telling Ed how much she likes his lyrics, which remind her of her first love and breakup.

Being reflective Ed Sheeran's lyrics remind me that nothing ever changes , we all think we are the only ones to ever feel love loss not so pic.twitter.com/HAo6L2ONxD — Valerie Ann Stones (@valstones) March 3, 2017

Here’s Ed thanking Val for her nice words.

this is beautiful and exactly the reason why I make music. Thank you x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 3, 2017

Here she is telling Ed she is doing her very own technical challenge.

It's like doing a technical challenge , I'm developing recipes using unknown ingredients, I'm sure it will turn out ok @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/36F4sevfSO — Valerie Ann Stones (@valstones) June 20, 2017

And here’s Val showing Ed the finished product.

Here is the finished cake , it will be pudding for tonight @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/RI58Z9YWRe — Valerie Ann Stones (@valstones) June 20, 2017

Also, she once offered him some sausage rolls.

Dear Ed Sheeran my sausage rolls are the best , leave a contact address with Vivienne Clore and I will send you some pic.twitter.com/fsEHkcMMhe — Valerie Ann Stones (@valstones) February 14, 2017

In fact, it might just be easier for you to scroll through all the times Val has tweeted at or about Ed Sheeran on your own time. Like baking a pastry, it will take up your whole morning and make you feel warm and happy inside.

In the best update to this story, Val’s friend recently met Ed Sheeran in the flesh, and got him to record a video message for her. “Hey Val, I love you. I think you’re wonderful,” he says. “Yeah, let’s cook sometime.”

I am thrilled that my great friend Candice met Ed on my behalf in Cannes and let Ed know how much his music means to me and sent this message . I'm so happy and Ed I really do make the most delicious sausage rolls . In fact I could make anything you fancied #edsheeran #valbakesedsings A post shared by Val Stones (@valcake.walks) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

We’ll believe that Ed has really followed through on his promise once he gets a tattoo to commemorate that occasion.